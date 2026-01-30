Say His Name: Deputy Derrick Bonham Shot, Killed in Line of Duty

Weakley County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s deputy Derrick Bonham was shot and fatally wounded Friday morning after responding to a call regarding possible shots fired.

A post from the Martin Police Department explained that officers responded to the call at 2:51 a.m., and Bonham and other deputies assisted.

The deputies “saw an occupied vehicle leaving 821 University St. … at which time the driver fired shots, striking a WCSO deputy.” Bonham was the wounded deputy, and he “was transported to Volunteer Community Hospital and later pronounced deceased.”

The shooting suspect is a female. WPSD reported that she struck Bonham with one round while shooting from inside the vehicle, then “allegedly left her vehicle and fired another shot at Bonham.”

Bonham was a husband and a father of three. Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade described Bonham thusly: “The kind of person you want to hire. He just never caused an issue. I don’t think I ever heard the kid raise his voice to anyone. We are devastated to say the least, but nothing compared to what his young family is feeling.”

The shooting suspect is in custody.

