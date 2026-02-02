Watch Live: Hearing on Holding the Clintons in Contempt of Congress

The House Committee on Rules discusses the reports to the House of Representatives calling for holding the Clintons in contempt of Congress on Monday, February 2.

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton refused to respond to subpoenas from the House Oversight Committee to testify over their knowledge regarding the late Jeffrey Epstein in January.

The committee voted to approve resolutions for the full House to vote on to hold the Clintons in contempt of Congress, with Democrats joining Republicans to pass the bipartisan resolutions.