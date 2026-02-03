ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Recruited to Become New Orleans Police Officer

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien with an active deportation order who was just one week away from becoming a New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) officer.

On Tuesday, ICE officials confirmed to Fox News’s Bill Melugin that ICE agents arrested 46-year-old illegal alien Larry Temah of Cameroon in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to ICE, Temah had recently been recruited to become an NOPD officer and was just a week away from graduating from the NOPD police academy at the time of his arrest.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson told Melugin:

This illegal alien from Cameroon, Larry Temah, is not only breaking the law with every step he takes in this country illegally, but the New Orleans Police Department hired him and issued him a firearm — what kind of law enforcement department gives criminal illegal aliens guns and badges? It’s a FELONY for illegal aliens to even possess a firearm. Sanctuary cities like New Orleans ignore ICE detainers and are protecting illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens. [Emphasis added]

According to ICE, Temah entered the United States in 2015 on a B-1 visitor visa and married an American citizen the following year, allowing him conditional residency in the United States.

In 2022, Temah’s green card application was denied because of fraud. He was subsequently ordered to appear before a federal immigration judge, but failed to do so. As a result, in December of last year the judge ordered him deported from the United States.

NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told local media that Temah had applied to become an NOPD officer in June 2025.

