Common Sense Makes a Comeback: Utah Joins Growing List of States Offering PragerU Educational Resources, Includes High School Credit

Utah has joined the growing list of states offering PragerU educational resources, as the state’s Board of Education recently approved a new online learning finance course, the conservative organization announced on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to serve families and teachers in Utah who wish to include our financial literacy learning resources in their lessons,” Jill Simonian, the organization’s director of outreach and co-creator of PragerU Kids, told Breitbart News.

“By having all of our PragerU Kids materials online, we are so grateful to be able to offer full transparency for every educational resource we create, so parents and teachers may better connect and forge meaningful educational partnerships,” Simonian added.

The outreach director went on to say, “PragerU Kids’ financial literacy inclusion in Utah schools will be a much-needed game changer for students and families,” noting that “parents want to get back to basics and teach useful, practical skills that will serve students for a lifetime.”‘

“Educating students about how money works in the real world, and how to responsibly manage it, serves to develop capable citizens and more stable nation,” Simonian said. “Financial literacy is the grand unifier in educational standards, it benefits everyone.”

The free and optional PragerU Kids educational material includes 68 financial educational modules, which are now available in Utah classrooms statewide, the organization said in a Wednesday press release

The curriculum focuses on practical financial concepts — budgeting, saving, entrepreneurship, and personal responsibility — real-world financial topics that many parents feel are missing or no longer adequately covered in today’s education.

The approved modules incorporate material from several PragerU Kids series, including, Cash Course, How To, and The Hustle.

Moreover, students who achieve a score of 80 percent or higher on every module may qualify for half a high school credit that counts toward Utah’s graduation requirements.

In addition to educating students, the PragerU Kids material also seeks to increase transparency and parental involvement in K-12 education, the organization said in its press release.

“Parents want more visibility into what their children are learning and students need more opportunities to learn practical skills including financial literacy,” PragerU CEO Marissa Streit said.

“We are pleased to partner with educators and with families in Utah to provide transparent, accessible, and engaging resources that help prepare students for successful, fulfilling, and purposeful lives,” Streit added.

Parents and teachers in Utah can visit PragerU’s website to learn more about the organization’s educational resources.

