Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon said during an interview on The Alex Marlow Show on Wednesday that blue states like Minnesota and California are at risk of losing federal funding because of their transgender policies.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow specifically asked McMahon about the department referring Minnesota to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for enforcement action in late January for allowing transgender-identifying males in female sports and spaces, as well as its investigation in California over schools allegedly hiding “gender transitions” from parents.

“Still so much crazy stuff in these blue states, Secretary,” Marlow said. “Where are we at on this?”

WATCH:

“We’re continuing our investigations and [the states] are then becoming subject to having federal funding withdrawn because they are not in compliance with the law,” McMahon said.

On February 5, 2025, President Donald Trump kept a major campaign promise and signed an executive order called “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports,” which states that under Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, “educational institutions receiving Federal funds cannot deny women an equal opportunity to participate in sports”:

Therefore, it is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy. It shall also be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth.

In January 2025, Trump also signed executive orders titled “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government” and “Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling.”

“The president has made it very clear in his executive order that men are men and women are women, and men don’t compete in women’s sports,” McMahon told Marlow. “And for those states that are continuing to defy that, even in light of a Supreme Court ruling, they do have a risk now of losing their federal funding.”

The Supreme Court heard two cases in January about transgender athletes and appeared sympathetic to state laws keeping men out of women’s sports and spaces. The 6-3 conservative majority is expected to release a decision by summer.

