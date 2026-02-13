Nolte: Anti-Jewish Activist Calls for Islamic Ban on Dogs, Claims Joke After Backlash

Anti-Israel activist Nerdeen Kiswani said that New York City’s current DogPoopocalypse confirms the Islamic belief that dogs should be banned as indoor pets. “Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean,” she added.

The X post was prompted by stories about New Yorkers furious over the amount of dog poop covering the still snow-filled sidewalks of the city. In response to the scandal, Kiswani spread the Islamic gospel…

“Finally, NYC is coming to Islam,” she wrote. “Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean.”

The Jew-hater Kiswani later jumped into her own X mentions to shame the “Zionists” for criticizing her comments. She was only joking, you see.

“Lmao at the Zionists frothing at the mouth at this, thinking they’re doing something,” the Jew-hater wrote. “It’s obviously a joke I don’t care if you have a dog, I do care if your dog is shitting everywhere and you’re not cleaning it.”

Okay. But what’s the joke?

The unclean problem New York’s currently dealing with has nothing to do with dogs being indoors. The problem is what is happening outdoors. So, how would keeping dogs outdoors solve this problem? Secondly, the problem is not the dogs. It’s the lazy owners who cannot be bothered to clean up after their animals.

Anyway, this Kiswani is a real piece of work:

She also posted and then deleted photos of her on Instagram with terrorists, twice. The first was in June 2019, of her with Rasmieh Odeh, who was deported and stripped of US citizenship at the age of 70 for her involvement in two terrorist bombings. The second instance was in December 2016 [sic], when Kiswani posted photos of herself in her room, with pictures of Leila Khaled, a convicted Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) terrorist, visible on the wall.

In 2020, she was voted “Antisemite of the Year.”

She’s the founder of WOL, or “Within Our Lifetime,” which demands the extinction of Israel.

“She led several rallies across the boroughs, where protesters marched down busy streets chanting for the ‘full liberation of Palestine’ and ‘from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,’” per the Daily Mail. “In 2022, Kiswani shared a meme of the Little Miss children’s cartoon character on her Instagram page in 2022 that read: ‘Little Miss telling everyone Israel is [sic] will be wiped off the map inshallah [God willing].’”

How about we deport her and keep the dogs?

