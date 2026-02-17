An illegal alien is accused of a random attack at a Martin County, Florida beach, where he allegedly tried to murder a woman by drowning her.

Said Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, was arrested by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and charged with attempted murder.

According to police, late last week, a woman was walking along Tiger Shore Beach in the evening when Gonzalez approached her from behind, hit her, then threw her into the water and sought to drown her by holding her under the water until she became unconscious.

Gonzalez, police allege, believed he had murdered the woman when she became unconscious, so he took her cell phone and threw it into the ocean. From there, police say Gonzalez walked away from the scene, got in his car, smoked marijuana, and drank vodka before driving off.

The woman eventually regained consciousness and located a sheriff’s deputy more than a mile away. From there, she told police what had occurred, and detectives began searching for the suspect.

Days later, police responded to an apparent suicidal man — later identified as Gonzalez — who allegedly said that he had murdered a woman in Martin County.

When speaking with the police, Gonzalez allegedly admitted he saw the woman walking along the beach alone and that she made him angry. Gonzalez allegedly said that he stopped drowning the woman when he believed she was dead.

Gonzalez remains in Martin County Jail, and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on him, seeking custody if he is released at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.