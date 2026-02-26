A 25-year-old Texas man is accused of drugging a pregnant woman with abortion pills and causing her to have a miscarriage.

Jon Demeter was arrested and is facing a charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, although legal experts told local news outlet KHOU he could end up being charged with capital murder depending on how the district attorney’s office approaches the case.

Investigators believe Demeter secretly drugged a woman with abortion drugs after repeatedly asking her to have an abortion. They said Demeter also offered to pay the woman to travel out of Texas to have an abortion, but the woman wanted to carry the baby to term.

“Poisoning someone with a pharmaceutical drug in itself can be considered a deadly weapon because people can die from poisoning,” legal expert Thomas Nixon told the outlet.

The woman, whom the outlet chose not to identify, told investigators she believed the child’s father, Demeter, gave her the abortion drug mifepristone without her knowledge or consent. She said she is unsure how he slipped her the drug.

“If they can discover how, when and where he obtained the medication to cause the miscarriage, he’ll be charged with capital murder,” Nixon speculated.

The woman ended up delivering her daughter stillborn at a hospital in the Woodlands area and named her Presly Mae.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the mother and her family as they mourn the loss of Presley Mae,” Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle said in a statement.

Demeter is being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond, per the report.

