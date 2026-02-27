Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is introducing legislation that would incentivize states to track crimes committed by illegal aliens and report such crimes on a public website, Breitbart News has learned.

The Migrant Crime Reporting Act, reviewed first by Breitbart News, seeks to nationalize a Tennessee law that requires the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference to publicly report migrant crime every year.

“Joe Biden’s open border allowed millions of illegal aliens to flood our country, and all Americans deserve to know how many have been charged or convicted of crimes in their communities,” Blackburn said. “The Migrant Crime Reporting Act would ensure that states have the tools and resources to collect data on illegal alien crime and report it.”

Under Blackburn’s bill, states would be incentivized to publicly report migrant crime by submitting such data to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and posting it to an official government website.

In return, states that take such action to keep track of migrant crime would be awarded federal grants.

“Heinous crimes committed by illegal aliens have caused heartbreak and tragedy in our country,” Michael Hough, the co-president of NumbersUSA, said of the bill:

These crimes are preventable, and states must do more to help cooperate when it comes to enforcing our laws. Unfortunately, the media and many elected officials turn a blind eye when it comes to crimes committed by illegal aliens. The Migrant Crime Reporting Act would provide much needed transparency about crimes being committed by those who have no right to be in our country.

[Emphasis added]

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is also backing Blackburn’s bill.

“The Biden administration embraced mass migration and allowed millions of illegal aliens into our country, enabling a surge in crime that has victimized countless Americans,” FAIR’s Joe Chatham said. “The Migrant Crime Reporting Act is essential for understanding where resources are needed and ensuring that our laws are vigorously enforced. FAIR looks forward to its swift passage in the Senate and applauds Senator Blackburn for fighting to uphold our laws, hold criminal aliens accountable, and put the safety of the American people first.”

The federal government currently has no process for tracking migrant crime across the United States, even as the issue has become a national scandal with weekly headlines of illegal aliens accused of vicious crimes against Americans.

Blackburn’s bill would put the U.S. in line with other developed nations like Germany, Norway, and Finland, which track in some form or another crimes committed by migrants.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.