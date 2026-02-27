Nolte: Maine Democrat Graham ‘Nazi Tattoo’ Platner Promotes Holocaust Denier

Graham “Nazi Tattoo” Platner, the current frontrunner (by a lot) to win Maine’s Democrat nomination to the U.S. Senate, used his X account Thursday to promote an X post that originated with Stew Peters.

Peters is a virulent antisemite.

“War with Iran is the only thing republicans and democrats have both given a standing ovation for. Let that sink in,” Peters posted on the social media site X, referring to Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Platner then reposted the Peters post to his own account and added these comments: “As always, there’s one thing that brings Republican and Democratic politicians together: sending other people’s children to die in stupid wars in the Middle East.”

The post stayed up for hours until the backlash forced a deletion.

Platner’s campaign told the Hill that they were “reposting a c-span clip of Trump speaking about the potential war with Iran and didn’t realize that the video had been posted by a despicable account. When we learned who the poster was we immediately deleted the post.”

Yeah, no… It was a C-Span clip with Peters’ comments. Here’s a screen shot:

This is the same Graham Platner who ran around with a Nazi “death’s head” tattoo for years.

This is the same Graham Platner who described rural people as “racist and stupid,” described himself as a “communist,” and has posted disparaging things about black people and women.

But he’s a Democrat, and when it comes to defeating Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in November, Democrats are okay with racism, sexism, antisemitism, and Nazi tattoos.

Platner is winning, too…

In the primary race, Platner currently leads Maine’s Gov. Janet Mills 64 to 26 percent.

This same poll shows Platner beating Collins in the general election 49 to 38 percent.

Simply because he’s a Democrat, a guy who sported a Nazi tattoo could very well become a U.S. Senator because the Democrat Party and their allies in the corporate media are that craven to win.

The good news (I guess) is that if Platner does indeed become Sen. Nazi Tattoo, no one in the Democrat Party or media can ever again lecture any of us about racism ever again. They will have allowed this to happen.

As far as the “oopsie” around re-Xing Stew Peters… How does a guy like Peters even end up on Platner’s radar? Until today, I had never even heard of Peters.

And, at least in my opinion, this was no error. Come on, we’re supposed to believe a guy with a Nazi tattoo doesn’t know who Stew Peters is? Platner is signaling to Jew-haters everywhere that he is one of them. It’s really that simple.