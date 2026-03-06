53 House Democrats Vote ‘No’ on Declaring Iran a ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’

Thousands of demonstrators holding Iranian flags and portraits of Khamenei gather at Sebee
Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu via Getty Images, [Inset] Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images
Paul Bois

A significant number of House Democrats voted “no” on declaring the Islamic Republic of Iran a “state sponsor of terrorism.”

Sponsored by Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), the resolution passed the U.S. House on Thursday by a 372-53 vote. Two Democrats voted present. While squad members like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) were expected to vote “no,” a full 53 proved somewhat surprising. Their names, per Fox News:

  1. Donald S. Beyer Jr.
  2. Suzanne Bonamici
  3. André Carson
  4. Greg Casar
  5. Joaquin Castro
  6. Yvette D. Clarke
  7. Steve Cohen
  8. Danny K. Davis
  9. Maxine Dexter
  10. Lloyd Doggett
  11. Dwight Evans
  12. Lizzie Fletcher
  13. Valerie Foushee
  14. Maxwell Alejandro Frost
  15. Robert Garcia
  16. Jesús “Chuy” García
  17. Al Green
  18. Raúl M. Grijalva
  19. Val Hoyle
  20. Jared Huffman
  21. Sara Jacobs
  22. Pramila Jayapal
  23. Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Jr.
  24. Robin Kelly
  25. Ro Khanna
  26. Raja Krishnamoorthi
  27. Summer Lee
  28. Sarah McBride
  29. Morgan McGarvey
  30. James P. McGovern
  31. LaMonica McIver
  32. Christian D. Menefee
  33. Robert Jacobsen “Rob” Menendez Jr.
  34. Gwen Moore
  35. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
  36. Ilhan Omar
  37. Chellie Pingree
  38. Mark Pocan
  39. Ayanna Pressley
  40. Delia Ramirez
  41. Emily Randall
  42. Luz Rivas
  43. Linda T. Sánchez
  44. Janice D. “Jan” Schakowsky
  45. Lateefah Simon
  46. Mark Takano
  47. Rashida Tlaib
  48. Lori Trahan
  49. Lauren Underwood
  50. Nydia M. Velázquez
  51. Maxine Waters
  52. Bonnie Watson Coleman
  53. Nikema Williams

The resolution said nothing about President Trump’s strikes on Iran, while saying the regime “remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism and provides substantial financial and military support to groups including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis,” adding that it “poses a direct and persistent threat to the United States and is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American citizens,”

It also cited the Pentagon as saying that “Iranian-backed proxy militias are responsible for the deaths of at least 603 U.S. service members in Iraq — roughly one in every six American combat fatalities.”

“According to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafeal Grossi, Iran has amassed a large stockpile of enriched uranium and continues to block access to undeclared sites in Iran affiliated with their ‘big, ambitious nuclear weapons program,'” it continued.

“…that the House of Representatives declares it is the policy of the United States… that Iran continues to be the largest state sponsor of terrorism,” it concluded.

Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-CA) said in a post on Facebook that the resolution contained “inaccuracies and is designed to justify the President’s actions in Iran.”

“Republicans in Congress are not only surrendering their constitutional duties – they are also playing politics with a resolution reaffirming Iran as a leading state sponsor of terrorism,” Simon wrote. “That is already U.S. policy.”

“I have been clear about my opposition to the brutal and devastating actions of the Iranian regime against those protesting for freedom,” Simon continued. “This resolution does nothing to advance their freedom and instead, puts Congress on record as giving the Administration further pretext for a war that should not have been started in the first place.”

