A significant number of House Democrats voted “no” on declaring the Islamic Republic of Iran a “state sponsor of terrorism.”

Sponsored by Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), the resolution passed the U.S. House on Thursday by a 372-53 vote. Two Democrats voted present. While squad members like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) were expected to vote “no,” a full 53 proved somewhat surprising. Their names, per Fox News:

Donald S. Beyer Jr. Suzanne Bonamici André Carson Greg Casar Joaquin Castro Yvette D. Clarke Steve Cohen Danny K. Davis Maxine Dexter Lloyd Doggett Dwight Evans Lizzie Fletcher Valerie Foushee Maxwell Alejandro Frost Robert Garcia Jesús “Chuy” García Al Green Raúl M. Grijalva Val Hoyle Jared Huffman Sara Jacobs Pramila Jayapal Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Jr. Robin Kelly Ro Khanna Raja Krishnamoorthi Summer Lee Sarah McBride Morgan McGarvey James P. McGovern LaMonica McIver Christian D. Menefee Robert Jacobsen “Rob” Menendez Jr. Gwen Moore Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Ilhan Omar Chellie Pingree Mark Pocan Ayanna Pressley Delia Ramirez Emily Randall Luz Rivas Linda T. Sánchez Janice D. “Jan” Schakowsky Lateefah Simon Mark Takano Rashida Tlaib Lori Trahan Lauren Underwood Nydia M. Velázquez Maxine Waters Bonnie Watson Coleman Nikema Williams

The resolution said nothing about President Trump’s strikes on Iran, while saying the regime “remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism and provides substantial financial and military support to groups including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis,” adding that it “poses a direct and persistent threat to the United States and is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American citizens,”

It also cited the Pentagon as saying that “Iranian-backed proxy militias are responsible for the deaths of at least 603 U.S. service members in Iraq — roughly one in every six American combat fatalities.”

“According to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafeal Grossi, Iran has amassed a large stockpile of enriched uranium and continues to block access to undeclared sites in Iran affiliated with their ‘big, ambitious nuclear weapons program,'” it continued.

“…that the House of Representatives declares it is the policy of the United States… that Iran continues to be the largest state sponsor of terrorism,” it concluded.

Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-CA) said in a post on Facebook that the resolution contained “inaccuracies and is designed to justify the President’s actions in Iran.”

“Republicans in Congress are not only surrendering their constitutional duties – they are also playing politics with a resolution reaffirming Iran as a leading state sponsor of terrorism,” Simon wrote. “That is already U.S. policy.”

“I have been clear about my opposition to the brutal and devastating actions of the Iranian regime against those protesting for freedom,” Simon continued. “This resolution does nothing to advance their freedom and instead, puts Congress on record as giving the Administration further pretext for a war that should not have been started in the first place.”