Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) has condemned what appeared to be a warning from Susan Rice, who is a former Obama and Biden official, about coming retribution against companies aligned with President Donald Trump.

Kennedy believes comments such as Rice’s show that Democrats want to punish those who were on Trump’s side if the party regains power in Congress, Fox News reported Tuesday.

In a clip he posted to X, the senator said:

What Ms. Rice seems to be saying is that it’s okay in America today to use the law to prosecute and harass your political enemies. I find that astounding coming from a person of her stature. That’s the sort of thing that doesn’t happen in America. That’s the sort of thing that’s only supposed to happen in countries whose Powerball Jackpot is 287 chickens and a goat. Not America. We believe in the rule of law. We believe in equal protection. We believe nobody is above the law but nobody’s beneath it.

“I can’t think of a more irresponsible statement for somebody to make,” he continued:

Rice made her comments in February during an interview with Vox, telling Preet Bharara:

When it comes to the elites, the corporate interests, the law firms, the universities, the media, I agree with you, Preet, it is not going to end well for them. For those that decided that they would act in their perceived very narrow self-interest, which I would underscore as very short-term, and take a knee to Trump, I think they’re now starting to realize, ‘Wait a minute, this is not popular. Trump is not popular.’ What he is doing, whether on the economy and affordability or on immigration now is not popular and that there is likely to be a swing in the other direction and they’re going to be caught with more than their pants down. They’re going to be held accountable by those who come in opposition to Trump and win at the ballot box.

Breitbart News pointed out that her comments “reflect the Democrats’ deep personal resentment and anger at voters’ rejection of their elite agendas, and of the voters’ support for Trump’s populist agenda in 2016 and 2o24.”

That resentment makes it hard for Democrats to make concessions to voters, the outlet continued.

In addition, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) said Rice was “calling for communism in the most gentle way.”

Despite Rice claiming that President Trump’s policies are unpopular, a CNN poll found 64 percent of State of the Union viewers said his policies are moving the nation in the right direction, and a recent NBC poll concluded Trump was more popular than his fiercest critics, including Stephen Colbert, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), former Vice President Kamala Harris (D), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Breitbart News noted.

The outlet reported Saturday, “Two former campaign managers for former President Barack Obama warned that the Democratic Party is a mess ahead of the 2028 presidential election, due to not knowing what they stand for.”