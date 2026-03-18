The Clerk of the House announced that California Rep. Kevin Kiley was removed from all of his assigned committees after he had resigned from the Republican Party.

In a post on X, the House Press Gallery revealed that the Clerk had “read letters” to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) from Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), the Chairman of the House Education and Workforce Committee; Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO), the Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee; and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

The Clerk’s reading of the letters from the chairmen came through House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain.

The chairmen stated that Kiley’s “membership on these committees” was vacated “pursuant to Clause 5B of Rule 10.”

“The Clerk also read letters to @SpeakerJohnson from Committee Chairs @RepWalberg (Education and Workforce), @RepSamGraves (Transportation and Infrastructure) and @Jim_Jordan (Judiciary), stating that @RepKiley’s membership on these committees has been automatically vacated, pursuant to Clause 5B of Rule 10,” the House Press Gallery wrote.

According to the website, Congress.Gov, “Member committee assignments are also contingent on their continued membership within their parties. When a Member switches political parties or chooses to become independent, his or her existing committee assignments are automatically nullified under House Rule X, clause 5(b)(1).”

In a post on X, NOTUS reporter Daniella Diaz revealed that “a very unconcerned” Kiley explained to reporters that “once you disaffiliate from a party, your committee memberships automatically terminate.”

“I have to be reappointed as an independent,” Kiley added.

Breitbart News’s Jasmyn Jordan reported in early March that Kiley had announced that he had filed for reelection in California under “No Party Preference.”

Kiley explained that this change meant he would “not have a party affiliation on the ballot or as an officeholder.”

“As an elected representative, I’ve always seen my role as being an independent voice for our community, holding politicians in Sacramento and Washington accountable to serve my constituents,” Kiley added.