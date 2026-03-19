Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s nomination to serve as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security advanced out of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on March 19 in a narrow 8-7 vote.

The committee vote saw Chairman Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) break with fellow Republicans to oppose the nomination, while Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) crossed party lines to support Mullin, providing the decisive vote to move the nomination forward. Senate GOP leadership is now planning a full Senate vote early next week.

At Wednesday’s confirmation hearing, Paul confronted Mullin over past remarks tied to a 2017 assault that left the Kentucky senator with “six broken ribs” and a “damaged lung,” describing the incident in detail and saying he was “struck in the back” and sent “nearly 10 feet down the hill.” He told Mullin, “I was shocked that you would justify and celebrate this violent assault,” and questioned whether someone who “applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person” to lead DHS.

Mullin responded by disputing that characterization, saying, “I don’t think anybody should be hit by surprise. I don’t like that,” while acknowledging his past comments. He added that despite political disagreements, “as secretary of Homeland, I’ll be protecting everybody,” emphasizing that the role is “bigger than the partisan bickering that we have” and that he could “set it aside” to carry out the responsibilities of the position.

Following the hearing, Paul publicly reiterated his opposition, saying in a March 18 television appearance that Mullin was “unfit” to lead the Department of Homeland Security. He cited a range of concerns, including Mullin’s past remarks about the 2017 assault, as well as what he described as broader issues related to temperament and past conduct. Paul said Mullin had shown “his celebration of the violence that happened to me” and “his justification of the violence,” adding that such comments were “bizarre” and “makes him unfit to lead federal law enforcement.” When asked if he could support the nomination, Paul responded, “No.”

During the confirmation hearing, Fetterman signaled openness to backing Mullin, warning that “Americans don’t like chaos” and pointing to what he described as unsustainable conditions at the border, noting there were “up to 300,000 encounters at our border once a month” and that “that’s not sustainable, and that’s not manageable.” He stressed the need for enforcement measures, stating, “we [should] round up and deport every single criminal in our nation,” and added, “If you care about immigration, as I deeply do, you can’t possibly provide the American Dream” under previous conditions, apparently referring to former President Joe Biden’s border policies, and framing border management as a matter of national security.

On Thursday, Fetterman posted on X: “In January, I called on the president to fire Noem—and he did.

“I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open-mind.

“We need a leader at DHS.

“We must reopen DHS.

“My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security.”

Mullin’s nomination has also drawn backing from the National Border Patrol Council, whose president, Paul A. Perez, wrote that the group has “no doubt that Senator Mullin is the right person to lead DHS” and added, “We know Senator Mullin will have our backs as we execute our mission.”

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien also endorsed Mullin at the confirmation hearing and said, “If anyone is willing to stand their butt up to protect America, it’s Markwayne Mullin.”