Trump Confirms Tulsi Gabbard’s Job Is Safe as DNI

President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard’s job is safe, stating she “did a good job” while speaking before the House Intelligence Committee.

While taking questions from reporters, Trump was asked if Gabbard’s job was “still safe as DNI.” The question comes as rumors have surfaced that Gabbard is resigning from the Trump administration, days after Joe Kent resigned from his position as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) because he opposed the war against Iran.

“I thought she did a good job yesterday,” Trump said.

Breitbart News’s Olivia Rondeau reported that on Wednesday, Gabbard spoke before the Senate Intelligence Committee where she “shared the intelligence community’s assessments on Operation Epic Fury, China” and drug cartels.

During the hearing, Gabbard spoke about how “the spread of radical Islamist ideologies ‘poses a fundamental threat to freedom and foundational principles that underpin western civilization'”:

While acknowledging that counterterrorism operations in the Middle East and North Africa and strict U.S. border enforcement have degraded the capabilities of Muslim terror groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS to harm Americans, she stated that the spread of radical Islamist ideologies “poses a fundamental threat to freedom and foundational principles that underpin western civilization” and that there are “increasing examples of this in various European countries.” On military enemies, Gabbard said, “The intelligence community assesses that Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan have been researching and developing an array of novel, advanced, or traditional missile delivery systems with nuclear and conventional payloads that put our Homeland within range.”

On Thursday, Gabbard, along with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, spoke before the House Intelligence Committee.

As Gabbard has spent the past few days speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee and the House Intelligence Committee, conservative investigative journalist Laura Loomer claimed in a post on X that Gabbard’s “political staff expect that she is about to RESIGN, following the resignation” of Kent.

“This comes after two days of her testimony in front of Congress this week where she never once expressed support for President Trump or his decisions,” Loomer wrote. “Instead, she used her time during the hearings to affirms President Trump’s right to make decisions as President of the United States, making it clear she doesn’t support those decisions.”