GOP Slams Democrats for Protecting Illegal Aliens During DHS Shutdown

Republican lawmakers criticized Democrat lawmakers for endangering Americans by defunding Homeland Security agents.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller were among the Republicans who took aim at Democrats for defending illegal aliens while Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents are faced with working without pay due to the lapse in funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Republican lawmakers also cited how an illegal alien from Venezuela, who was released into the United States under the Biden administration, was charged with the murder of Sheridan Gorman, 18, in Chicago, Illinois.

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported:

Late last week, 25-year-old Jose Medina-Medina, an illegal alien from Venezuela, was arrested by the Chicago Police Department and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm. According to police, at around 1 a.m. on March 19, Sheridan Gorman was walking with a group of friends near Tobey Prinz Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago when Medina-Medina, wearing a mask, allegedly approached the group and started shooting in their direction. Gorman was shot in the head and died at the scene.

“Democrats admit they’re ‘making [the American] people hurt’ in order to PROTECT criminal illegal aliens and REOPEN the border,” Johnson wrote in a post on X. “It’s CRAZY.”

“An 18-year-old American, with her entire life ahead of her, was killed by a foreign invader released into our country by Joe Biden and protected by the sanctuary policies of JB Pritzker,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) wrote in a post on X. “All while the Democrats are currently forcing Americans to wait in 3 hours+ lines at airports to stop the Trump administration from deporting more people like the animal who murdered her.”

“Rivers of American blood shed by the foreign predators Democrats gleefully ushered in,” Miller wrote in a post.

“She wasn’t in the ‘wrong place’ at the ‘wrong time’. She was an American college student taking a walk in public with her friends, which every American should be able to do without fear of being murdered by criminal illegals,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) wrote in a post. “Sheridan Gorman was only 18 years old.”

“Sheridan Gorman’s killer was an illegal alien who should never have been in our country,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wrote. “Joe Biden’s open border policies and Gov. Pritzker’s refusal to accept President Trump’s help are the reasons why she is not with us today.”