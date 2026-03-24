A Maryland Democrat introduced a bill that tries to blur the distinction between the two sexes by requiring men’s public restrooms to have tampons.

Maryland State Del. Ken Kerr (D) introduced House Bill 941 (H.B. 941) which would require “public restrooms in public buildings to provide an adequate supply of certain hygiene products,” including “appropriately sized” tampons.

The bill defines “menstrual hygiene products” as being “appropriately sized tampons, sanitary napkins, and sanitary pads for use in connection with the menstrual cycle.”

Per the bill, “each public restroom in each public building shall” have toilet paper, hand soap, and menstrual hygiene products, among others:

EACH PUBLIC RESTROOM IN EACH PUBLIC BUILDING SHALL PROVIDE AN ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF: (1) HAND SOAP; (2) TOILET PAPER; (3) TOWELS OR OTHER HAND DRYING DEVICES; (4) WATER; (5) WASTE CONTAINERS; AND (6) MENSTRUAL HYGIENE PRODUCTS

During a House Floor Session on March 17, Maryland State Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R) questioned Kerr about what appropriately sized tampons were, and if tampons would be placed in both women’s and men’s public restrooms.

“Reading the bill, one page on, lines 19 to 21. Menstrual hygiene products means appropriately sized tampons,” Szeliga said. “What are appropriately sized tampons? I’ve never heard of such a thing. What do you consider appropriate?”

“It just means that tampons are offered, no specific size,” Kerr stated.

Szeliga continued to question if tampons would be placed in men’s public restrooms at the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles stadium. Kerr responded by explaining that if it is “a state-owned building,” restrooms would be required to have menstrual hygiene products.

When asked if he had entertained “an amendment to only put this in women’s bathrooms,” Kerr stated that “an amendment like that was not offered.”

Kerr’s bill received mixed reactions from Maryland residents, with some telling WBAL-TV 11 News that they “see no reason for it,” while others said, “It doesn’t seem like an issue.”

“I don’t see an issue with it,” one person, Susan, told the outlet. “For me, it doesn’t seem like an issue that is a problem.”

One person told the outlet that “It would be weird,” while another person, Marla Henderson, explained that if women realize they “don’t have any tampons,” their husband or boyfriend would be able to grab some from the men’s restroom.