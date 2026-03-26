President Donald Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine” essentially told China that it is not welcome in our backyard, Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle on Thursday during an event on the threat of China.

Banks spoke about a few things he hopes Trump will focus on during his upcoming travels to Beijing for a direct meeting with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping. He noted how Trump, in his second term, has focused on economic threats when it comes to China, focusing on tariffs – something that caught the communist country’s attention.

“We’ve seen their economy decline because of it. … We’ve seen benefits to our economy in Indiana, once again, the manufacturing capital of America. And I remember on Liberation Day, like hours later, you had Eli Lilly, you had General Motors, you had Honda, Toyota, major manufacturers in my state who made big announcements immediately about bringing investment and jobs back to Indiana and the United States and taking it out of China,” he noted.

“So much of that is to be celebrated. There’s there’s so much more work to do. I mean, the the AI race is top of mind to me. How do we win it? We can’t sell out our interest by sending our best chips to China and helping their hand over the interest of ours,” Banks said, highlighting these items as crucial topics for Trump in the May meeting.

“My last rambling thought … the new national security strategy, which puts our interest in our hemisphere … at the top of our priority list, is historically significant,” the senator added.

“I mean, President Trump exerting, putting his mark on the Monroe Doctrine, the Donroe Doctrine, or the Trump corollary to the Monroe Doctrine – whatever you want to call it – and telling the Chinese that you’re not welcome,” Banks said. “You’re not welcome in our backyard.”

Banks identified that as the type of America-first leadership this country deserves and has been desperate for.

“We’re getting it,” the Indiana lawmaker said. “And then you look at what President Trump has done to when he came into office, the threats around the world from China, Russia, Iran, but also Venezuela, Cuba, and he’s taking … these major threats off of the table that all work in tandem, and China’s interest [in] what’s going on in Iran, but also happened in Venezuela, taking those threats off the table to strengthen America’s hand.”

Banks added, “This is a significant and historic moment, unlike anything I think that any of us have seen in our lifetime.”

WATCH the event below: