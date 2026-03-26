Trump Admin Refers New York Attorney General Letitia James for Prosecution

Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte referred New York Attorney General Letitia James to federal prosecutors in Miami and Chicago for two cases of possible homeowner’s insurance fraud, according to CBS News.

Pulte said in a letter on Wednesday to prosecutors in Florida that James have made made false statements on her homeowner’s insurance application to a Fort Lauderdale-based company, Universal Property Insurance.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night shared an article about how James has been referred once again for criminal prosecution.

CBS News wrote:

Pulte sent one of Wednesday’s referrals to Jason Reding Quiñones, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. That prosecutor is currently leading another investigation into Obama-era officials, including former CIA Director John Brennan, over an intelligence assessment that determined that Russia had tried to interfere in the 2016 presidential election to help benefit Mr. Trump. Last year, Quiñones also sought records in connection with special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into Mr. Trump, sources previously said. In a separate letter Wednesday to Andrew Boutros, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Pulte alleged James may have falsified information on an application to Illinois-based Allstate.

Abbe Lowell, an attorney for James, said that the Trump administration is “abusing their power to pursue a vendetta against her by trying to rename, refile, and repeat baseless allegations.”

“These desperate tactics will fail — just as every previous attempt has failed — and exposes an Administration that has abandoned its responsibility to the American people in favor of petty political payback,” Lowell added.

James was charged last fall on counts of bank fraud and making false statements to financial institutions; however, those charges were dismissed.

She has accused Pulte of turning the FHFA, which oversees mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, into a “weapon to be brandished against President Trump’s political enemies.”