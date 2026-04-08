Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested an illegal alien in Arizona who is wanted for murder in Mexico, Breitbart News has learned.

This week, ICE agents arrested Jose Gustavo Angulo Bernal, an illegal alien fugitive from Mexico, during a targeted operation in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Bernal, Mexican police allege, murdered a woman in November 2018 and dumped her body in the town of El Tamarindo, Sinaloa.

After the murder, Bernal crossed the U.S.-Mexico border as an illegal alien got-away and settled in Arizona.

The arrest is significant as under former President Joe Biden’s enforcement priorities, the illegal alien would not have been considered a public safety threat because he does not have a criminal record in the United States.

“Thanks to ICE law enforcement, this monster wanted for murdering a woman in Mexico is off our streets,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said:

Jose Gustavo Angulo Bernal is a cold-blooded killer and an example of who the media often refer to as a ‘non-criminals,’ because they only have heinous convictions in their home country. Nearly 70 percent of ICE arrests have been convicted or charged with a crime in the United States. The actual arrests of public safety threats and criminals is much higher. From foreign fugitives, gang members, and terrorists, ICE is getting the worst of the worst off our street and out of our country. [Emphasis added]

Bernal remains in ICE custody pending deportation from the U.S. to Mexico, where he will face the murder charges against him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.