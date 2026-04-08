Pakistani Illegal Alien Truck Driver Accused of Killing Maryland Father in Crash

An illegal alien semi-truck driver is accused of killing Hendry Tamarez Nunez, a father of two and Maryland resident, in a highway crash in Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, the United States and Citizenship Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the arrest of Dawood Hussain, an illegal alien from Pakistan who was previously given a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to drive a semi-truck on American highways.

In October 2023, Hussain was driving a semi-truck in Pennsylvania when he allegedly began driving the wrong way on a highway, hitting Nunez, who died as a result of the crash. Hussain was subsequently charged with felony vehicular homicide.

USCIS officials say their rigorous vetting procedures helped identify Hussain as a public safety threat, which led to his arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

“Illegal aliens should not be operating 80,000-pound tractor-trailers on American roads,” USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser said in a statement:

This tragedy, like many others, was completely preventable. Under President Trump’s leadership, USCIS remains committed to safeguarding our communities by helping to ensure dangerous illegal aliens are removed from our country, as well as supporting the president’s call for even tougher measures to prevent future truck tragedies. [Emphasis added]

Last month, the Department of Transportation under Secretary Sean Duffy implemented a new rule that bans several groups of foreign nationals, including illegal aliens and those on Temporary Protected Status (TPS), from obtaining CDLs.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.