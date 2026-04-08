Trump Announces 50 Percent Tariff on Countries that Sell Weapons to Iran

“A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!” he wrote.

Additionally, the president shared Wednesday morning that the United States will work with Iran to remove buried enriched uranium from nuclear sites the U.S. bombed in Operation Midnight Hammer last Summer.

“The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change!” he wrote.

“There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust,’” he added.

The United States Space Force has been monitoring the enriched uranium, the president said.

“It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to,” he added.

Additionally, the United States could potentially work with Iran to charge joint tolls through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We’re thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It’s a way of securing it — also securing it from lots of other people,” Trump told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

The ceasefire was reached Tuesday night shortly before the United States was set to lay waste to Iranian infrastructure, like bridges and energy plants.

“We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” Trump noted in his announcement. “Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.”