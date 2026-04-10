Hunter Biden: I’m ‘100 Percent In’ on a Cage Match with Don Jr. and Eric Trump

Former President Joe Biden’s criminal son Hunter Biden is down for a cage match against President Donald Trump’s eldest sons Don Jr. and Eric, making it clear he is “100 percent in.”

In a video posted to social media, Biden said left-wing social media commentator Andrew ​Callaghan was attempting to organize a cage match featuring himself and Trump’s eldest sons.

“Hunter Biden here, I just got a call from Andrew Callaghan. He asked me to come out on the Channel 5 carnival tour at the end of the month. I think we start in Phoenix, and then we go to San Diego, and we end in Albuquerque,” Biden said on Callaghan’s ​Channel 5 Instagram.

“I think he’s trying to organize a cage match — me versus Eric and Don Jr. I told him ​I’d do it — 100 percent in if he can pull it off. And if he can’t, I’m still coming,” he added. “And I think he’s got a lot of other surprises up his sleeve, lot of fun, and I hope I can see you guys out there.”

“Hunter Biden is joining the Channel 5 live tour! You can get your tickets now! You might even see him in a live cage match against Don Jr. & Eric! www.channel5.news,” the post’s caption reads.

Biden has had a cozy relationship with Callaghan, making waves over an interview last summer in which Joe Biden’s troubled son offered a big, fat “fuck you” to those who are upset about illegal immigration in the country. How else, he pondered, could Americans expect their hotel rooms to be cleaned?

“If you think that the prison in El Salvador is not a fucking concentration camp, you’re out of your fucking mind,” Biden ranted, referring to the Center for Terrorism Confinement (CECOT).

“Tell me anybody that’s returning from there. You saw this picture. Do you think anybody’s getting out of there? You know, is it a rehabilitation center?… I’ve been to those places in South Sudan and around in those areas. You think anybody’s getting out of those South Sudan prisons? Ever?” he continued, describing it as a “death camp” and making no mention of the victims murdered by illegal aliens in the country under his father’s policies.

“These Democrats say you have to talk about and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration. Fuck you,” Biden said, asking how could possibly take care of the dishes or water a garden without rampant illegal immigration.

“How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your fucking table? Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your fucking garden? Who do you think is here by the fucking sheer fucking just grit and will that they figured out a way to get here because they thought that they could give themselves and their family a better chance,” Biden ranted.