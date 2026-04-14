Biden-Released Illegal Alien Accused of Kidnapping, Raping Missouri Woman on Easter Sunday

An illegal alien, released into the United States under the Biden administration, is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in Kirksville, Missouri, on Easter Sunday.

Cristian Lopez-Gomez, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, has been arrested and charged with the kidnapping and rape of a woman which allegedly occurred on Easter Sunday in the city of Kirksville.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said on Monday that Lopez-Gomez was released into the United States interior at the southern border in April 2024 under former President Joe Biden’s mass migration directives.

“This animal kidnapped and raped a woman in Missouri on Easter Sunday,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement. “This sexual predator was released into our country by the Biden administration in 2024.”

Bis said that ICE agents have lodged a detainer against Lopez-Gomez, so that if he is released from jail at any time, he will be turned over to federal custody.

“ICE lodged an arrest detainer requesting Missouri not release this monster back into our communities to rape and assault more innocent women,” Bis said. “Thankfully, Missouri cooperates with ICE law enforcement. When state and local law enforcement work with ICE, we can safely remove criminal illegal aliens from our country and put the safety of American citizens first.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.