A city ordinance in Democrat-controlled Boston, Massachusetts, may cost food delivery companies thousands of dollars.

The ordinance went into effect over the weekend and applies to companies including DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub, NBC Boston reported Tuesday.

Far-left Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) proposed the regulations in February 2025, claiming they are about safety, the outlet reported at the time.

She said:

This ordinance is an important step toward making app deliveries safer for our city’s pedestrians and drivers on our streets, and toward ensuring delivery app drivers have insurance coverage from the large, national companies they work for. As this new technology continues to develop, we want to make sure Boston is leading the way in safe and efficient regulation.

In response, DoorDash said, “This would do little to improve safety and would create new costs that would add price hikes for customers,” the report noted.

Now the delivery companies are required to register with the city, obtain a permit, insure their drivers, and share data with the Boston Transportation Department, the outlet said Tuesday, noting, “Companies could face hundreds of dollars in fines per day, or per order, depending on the offense if they do not comply with the new rules.”

Journalist Tom Elliott criticized the ordinance in a social media post on Tuesday, writing, “Boston Mayor Michelle Wu just hit delivery drivers with America’s first permit system. $300 fines daily. Amazon gets exempted. Peak progressive overreach.”

The Boston City Council is also considering banning moped riders from making food deliveries, CBS Boston reported April 7:

Gov. Maura Healey (D-MA) and Wu received an icy welcome and were booed during the recent Red Sox opener at Fenway Park, Breitbart News reported.

“Both Democrat politicians have taken heat for their stances on illegal immigration issues. Healy demanded Thursday that two private airline companies cease flights for Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) operations,” the article said, “to remove illegal aliens from the United States. In February, Mayor Wu accused federal immigration agents of conducting ‘unconstitutional’ enforcement efforts in the city.”