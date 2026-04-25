President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that authorities directed him and other officials to leave the venue “consistent with protocol,” adding that he would address the public within 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room and that all senior officials, including the first lady and Cabinet members, were safe.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days. President DONALD J. TRUMP

This comes right after Trump posted that he wanted to “let the show go on”:

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116468441221231506

The announcements followed reports of a shooting during the annual dinner, prompting security to quickly escort President Trump and first lady Melania Trump out of the ballroom along with cabinet members and senior officials, including Mike Johnson, while many of the roughly 2,500 attendees remained inside. CNN reported that a shooter was killed at a nearby hotel, whereas Fox News stated that Secret Service agents opened fire after someone attempted to breach a magnetometer checkpoint.

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