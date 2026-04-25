President Donald Trump said Saturday night that Secret Service and law enforcement acted quickly and bravely following a reported shooting near the White House Correspondents Dinner, noting he favored continuing the event while deferring any final decision to authorities.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social:

“ Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

The statement followed multiple reports that a shooting had taken place during the annual dinner. According to accounts from attendees and reporters, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were escorted out of the ballroom by security personnel after the incident. Cabinet secretaries were also cleared from the room, and Mike Johnson and other high-ranking officials were taken out by security. While those individuals were evacuated, many of the roughly 2,500 attendees remained inside the ballroom as the situation unfolded.

CNN reported that a shooter was killed at the scene in the hotel adjoining the ballroom, while FOX News reported that the shots were fired by Secret Service after an individual attempted to rush past a magnetometer.

Follow the livewire here