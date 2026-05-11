ABC’s Hostin: Republican Redistricting ‘About Diluting the Black Vote’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said Republican-led redistricting efforts were “about diluting the black vote.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “The reason this is happening is because Trump knows he’s going to lose the House, which means that there will finally be oversight and accountability of the abuses of power by his misadministration, and that is why he’s trying to change the rules in the middle of the game and give himself more Republican districts, and it’s going to be a backlash because the voters don’t have to take it and are not going to take it. And they can redraw everything, but they can’t redraw what voters do with their God-given right to vote. So we’re going to show up in record numbers, and we’re not going to let them rig these elections.”

Hostin said, “I hope that’s true. I think it’s tough because you do dilute the black vote. People are saying — I’ve read places where people are saying, this is not about race. If black people are the backbone of the Democratic party and you’re gerrymandering on a partisan basis for the Republicans, of course, it’s about race! It’s about diluting the black vote. That’s 100% what it’s about.”

She continued, “It is a race to the bottom, but the Republicans started that race. They started that race in Texas, and then they continued it and continued and continued it. We just saw it in Tennessee and in Florida. And what I do appreciate about the Democrats is they’re finally realizing that the Republicans are not playing by the rules, that they’re drafting their own rules, and it’s time for the Democrats to play by those new rules.”

Hostin added, “The Republicans are not playing fair, so now it’s time to meet them where they are.”

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