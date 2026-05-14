Angel Mom of Stephanie Minter: My Daughter’s Murder was ‘Preventable,’ Judicial System Failed Her

The mother of Stephanie Minter, the 41-year-old mother who was brutally stabbed to death at a bus stop allegedly by an illegal alien with more than 30 prior arrests, said her daughter’s murder was caused by a “preventable failure” by Fairfax County, Virginia, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Steve Descano.

Angel Mom Cheryl Minter testified on Thursday before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, regarding her daughter Stephanie’s murder earlier this year.

“We would share a cup of coffee during early mornings. We butted heads like every other mother-daughter, but wanted to actively take steps together to make our relationship better,” Minter told the committee. “We would share stories, memories, laughter, thoughts of the future, and more. This is something I will never get to experience again because of the failures of our justice system.”

“Stephanie was my daughter, my heart. She was a loving mother, a daughter, sister, an auntie, a friend, and a mentor,” she continued. “She believed in God. She cared for people. She showed up for others, even when she was tired. Stephanie was my memory, since mine isn’t all that great anymore. She always knew the right bible verse for any situation. Always smiling, always joyful, and always loved life even through the bad times.”

As Breitbart News reported, 32-year-old illegal alien Abdul Jalloh of Sierra Leone was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department and charged with stabbing Stephanie Minter, a mother, to death at a Fredericksburg, Virginia, bus stop in a random attack.

Jalloh had more than 30 prior arrests before Minter’s murder, but Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Steve Descano, repeatedly dropped charges against him.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) has suggested that she will not ensure that Jalloh remains locked up and turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if he is set to be released at any time.

Minter said her daughter should never have been murdered because “the man who took my daughter’s life should not have been free to walk the streets.”

“He had been picked up many times. He was known. There were warnings. There were emails sent saying he was a danger. And still, he was released. I am not here for politics. I am here for accountability. I am here because a system failed my daughter,” Minter said:

When policies protect people who are a known threat, innocent lives are put at risk. When warnings are ignored, families like mine pay the price. This is not just about my Stephanie. This is about every mother. Every parent. Every child. Every person who waits at a bus stop, walks home, or goes to work, trusting they will be safe. We cannot ignore this. We cannot look away. Compassion should never come at the cost of public safety. Care for one group should not mean danger for another. [Emphasis added]

During Descano’s testimony, he turned to Minter and apologized. Descano’s office, before Jalloh was charged with murdering Stephanie, repeatedly had run-ins with the illegal alien but did not ever seriously charge him with crimes claiming they were unable to secure witnesses in the cases.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.