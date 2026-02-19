A sanctuary jurisdiction in North Carolina is responsible for releasing from jail an illegal alien accused of raping a child under 15 years old, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials reveal.

This month, law enforcement in Mecklenburg County, a sanctuary jurisdiction that refuses to cooperate with ICE, arrested Arnol De Jesus Guevara-Lopez and charged him with statutory rape of a child under 15 years old and indecent liberties with a child.

Although ICE agents asked Mecklenburg County law enforcement to transfer Guevara-Lopez into federal custody, they refused, releasing him back into the community. The illegal alien was re-arrested after his release from jail for failing to meet his bond conditions.

“These are the types of monsters North Carolina sanctuary politicians are protecting from immigration enforcement and releasing from their jails into our neighborhoods to prey on American children,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

ICE agents have since lodged another detainer on Guevara-Lopez so that he is not released again into the community.

“This is a perfect example of why sanctuary policies make Americans less safe,” McLaughlin said. “We are calling on Charlotte sanctuary politicians to commit to turning this child rapist over to ICE, so he can never walk American streets again. Sanctuary politicians must stop releasing pedophiles and rapists into our neighborhoods.”

