Watch Live: Acting AG Todd Blanche Testifies Before Senate

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, May 19.

Blanche took over the Department of Justice (DOJ) as acting attorney general when President Donald Trump announced former AG Pam Bondi was leaving the role in April.

Blanche has announced a number of major investigations since taking on the role, from charging the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), going after fraud rings, and prosecuting former FBI Director James Comey.