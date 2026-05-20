Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is introducing legislation that will prohibit the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) from issuing certain grants to cities and states that provide housing assistance to illegal aliens or those with sanctuary policies on the books.

Roy’s “No Housing Welfare for Illegal Aliens Act,” shared exclusively with Breitbart News, would ban HUD from giving grants under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and the Home Program to jurisdictions that use taxpayer dollars to provide housing assistance to illegal aliens.

“For too long, hardworking Americans have been forced to watch their tax dollars bankroll benefits for individuals who broke our laws to enter this country,” Roy told Breitbart News.

Likewise, sanctuary cities, counties, and states would be barred from receiving such grants.

The bill similarly prevents such jurisdictions from dispersing grant funds to third-party entities that offer housing assistance to illegal aliens, a move that Roy says is critical to closing a welfare loophole.

“The No Housing Welfare for Illegal Aliens Act puts Americans first by ending housing subsidies for illegal aliens, shutting down loopholes for mixed-status households, and cutting off federal grants to sanctuary cities that defy federal immigration enforcement,” Roy said. “Federal housing assistance should go to American citizens and legal residents — not reward immigration lawbreakers.”

The Trump administration has sought to close loopholes around mixed-status households, where American citizens or legal immigrants living with illegal aliens are eligible for housing benefits.

Roy’s bill would codify into law the rule issued by President Trump’s HUD, which requires that all members of a household be either American citizens or legal immigrants to be eligible for such housing benefits.

Research from the National Low Income Housing Coalition has suggested that more than 80,000 households with illegal aliens are receiving taxpayer-funded housing benefits.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.