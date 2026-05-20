A Venezuelan migrant is accused of attempted murder after opening fire at a shopping mall in Broward County, Florida.

Joan Ferrer, a 19-year-old migrant from Venezuela, was arrested on May 15 in Hillsborough County, extradited to Broward County, and charged with attempted murder, child neglect with bodily harm, criminal mischief, and discharging a firearm in public.

According to police, on May 9, Ferrer opened fire at a shopping mall in Margate, Florida, in the presence of a 10-year-old child. The shooting left one man injured and several storefronts damaged.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against Ferrer as he remains in Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Ferrer is being held without bond, in addition to the ICE detainer.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.