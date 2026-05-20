Watch Live: Judiciary Hearing on the SPLC

The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing investigating the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on Wednesday, May 20.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced in April it was charging the far-left SPLC “with 11 counts of wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.”

“According to the indictment starting in the 1980s, the SPLC began operating a covert network of individuals who were either associated with violent and extremist groups, such as the Ku Klux Klan, or who had infiltrated violent extremist groups at the SPLC’s direction,” the DOJ said in a statement. “Unbeknownst to donors, some of their donated money was being used to fund the leaders and organizers of racist groups at the same time that the SPLC was denouncing the same groups on its website.”