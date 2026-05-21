House Shields Children from K-12 Transgender Pressure

The House passed a bill on Wednesday that protects children from gender transitions by requiring schools to receive parental consent before making changes to a child’s pronouns.

The House voted 217-198 to pass H.R. 2616, also known as the Stopping Indoctrination and Protecting Kids Act. Eight Democrats joined with Republicans in favor of the bill, while 198 Democrats voted against the bill.

Reps. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Eugene Vindman (D-VA), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), were among the Democrats who voted in favor of the bill.

“Across the country, schools are sidelining parents and concealing critical information about their children, replacing parental authority with bureaucratic control,” Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) wrote in a post on X. “@HouseGOP just passed my legislation to restore transparency and accountability in K-12 education and keep the focus on students, not political agendas.”

H.R. 2616 is described as including “legislation” from Walberg’s PROTECT Kids Act, along with Rep. Burgess Owens’ Say No to Indoctrination Act.

Along with restoring “parental notification and consent,” the bill would also “stop taxpayer-funded indoctrination” by prohibiting federal money from going towards promoting “radical gender ideology,” according to a file from Committee on Education & Workforce Chairman Walberg.

“For years, concerned parents have felt ignored as education bureaucrats push radical agendas in schools without their knowledge or input,” Walberg said from the House floor, the New York Post reported. Walberg added that schools were encouraging and “facilitating gender transitions” of children without even letting the parents know what was going on.