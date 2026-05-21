Biden-Released Illegal Alien Gets 50 Years in Prison for Producing Child Porn of His Special Needs Niece, Nephew

An illegal alien, released into the United States by the Biden administration, was sentenced to 50 years in prison this week for the production of child sexual abuse material that involved his eight-year-old niece, who has special needs, and his eight-year-old nephew.

Angel Emilio Rodriguez-Marroquin, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was handed the sentence on May 18 after having been arrested in November 2025 by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Rodriguez-Marroquin was initially charged with the production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Investigators found that Rodriguez-Marroquin had produced the abuse material using his eight-year-old niece, who has special needs, and his eight-year-old nephew.

“This depraved illegal alien from Guatemala pleaded guilty to producing and possessing child pornography, which included footage of him assaulting his own nephew and niece with special needs,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said:

This monster would not have been in our country in the first place if it weren’t for the Biden Administration’s disastrous open borders that released him into our country. Thanks to our ICE law enforcement officers, this creep is behind bars, and after he serves his time, he will be removed from our country. [Emphasis added]

Rodriguez-Marroquin is the subject of a child sex crimes investigation, conducted by HSI, in Guatemala. The illegal alien first crossed the southern border in 2024 and was subsequently released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.