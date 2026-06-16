Democrat congressional candidate Christina Bohannan is refusing to explain her controversial vote in the Iowa House, making it easier for sexual predators to get off the sex offender list.

When asked to explain her vote, Bohannan – running in the Hawkeye State’s 1st Congressional District – ignored the question, refusing to answer.

While Iowa has sex offenders facing restrictions, such as limitations on being near child-centric establishments such as daycares or school, Bohannan voted to make it easier for offenders to seek removal from the registry. This is not the first time she has refused to explain that vote, either.

“Christina Bohannan voted NO on keeping child predators on the sex offender registry for 25 years, breaking with 26 Democrats who voted YES,” Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), who is running for reelection in the same district, said. “She won’t say why. Not on my watch.”

“Liberal Christina Bohannan had the chance to explain to Iowa parents why she voted to make it easier for registered sex offenders to get off the registry, and she couldn’t do it,” National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Spokeswoman Emily Tuttle said in a statement.

“That’s because Iowa families understand what Bohannan apparently doesn’t: protecting children should come before advancing a radical agenda,” she added.

This is hardly Bohannan’s only controversy. During her time in the Iowa House (serving January 2021 to January 2023), she pushed for legislation requiring implicit bias training for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

As Breitbart News reported:

The legislation specifically stated that an applicant for a license to practice a profession under the subtitle would not be eligible to receive their license until they completed “a course of implicit bias training approved by the appropriate licensing board or is able to satisfy the appropriate licensing board that the applicant received implicit bias training substantially similar to a course of implicit bias training approved by the appropriate licensing board.” Meanwhile, her state saw headlines such as: “‘Staffing crisis’ grips Iowa hospitals as COVID cases climb,” as reported in the Iowa Capital Dispatch in December 2021.

Notably, Bohannan – who chaired the University of Iowa Law School’s DEI Committee in 2020 – also opposed Iowa’s “Back the Blue Act” while defending Black Lives Matter protesters, urging people to donate to the radically left Minnesota Freedom Fund and National Bail Out Fund.

The race is significant, as it is widely considered a battleground district given Bohannan’s razor-thin loss to Miller-Meeks in the 2024 election, losing by a difference of 799 votes.