Watch Live: Donald Trump Discusses Affordability

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on affordability issues Americans are dealing with on Tuesday, June 23.
The president’s speech comes as he visits a Mack Truck plant in in Macungie, Pennsylvania, and shifts focus to domestic issues after signing a memorandum of understanding to end the war in Iran.
Vice President JD Vance was in Switzerland over the weekend to hold peace talks with Iranian officials before departing Monday.
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