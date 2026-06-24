PragerU’s Jill Simonian joined Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow to discuss the importance of patriotic music, early childhood education, and instilling values in children through engaging and wholesome content, where Simonian revealed the new project the conservative organization has been working on.

During an interview on Tuesday’s episode of The Alex Marlow Show, Simonian explained that PragerU has developed a music show for kids, noting, “Kids aren’t learning music songs anymore, especially the very youngest of our learners.”

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“And we thought, ‘Let’s do a sing-along show where they can learn songs — a combo of patriotic songs, folk songs, the old-time American songs that no kids know anymore,” Simonian continued.

She added, “It evolved into a full-blown set. This takes place in a barn. It’s a full set. There were puppets that were made from scratch from our Prageru Kids team members here. It’s animation — puppets singing America’s songs for kids to learn.”

“I think that the tilting to the point of no return was when God was removed from schools. And I think that was a big misguided mistake. Everyone says, ‘Oh, the Supreme Court decision.,’ well, Supreme Courts can be mistaken, right?” Simonian said.

Marlow chimed in, adding, “We see it all the time, which is that the court is ‘correct’ when it’s convicting Trump for some trumped up ridiculous charge, but it’s incorrect when Karmelo Anthony is guilty, even though he has blood on his hand and there’s 500 witnesses.”

“One of the highlights is that we talk about how America is blessed by God. Especially in the episode that has Grand Old Flag, Star Spangled Banner, America the Beautiful,” Simonian revealed.

“We talk about how America is blessed by God, how we are equal under God, how we are one nation under God, and that is part of what makes up the United States of America,” she added.

Simonian explained that “another episode is about friendship. Another episode is about being brave. There’s one episode where there’s thunder and lightning and everyone’s scared and the animals learn to be a little bit brave and secure in themselves.”

Marlow noted that PragerU founder Dennis Prager has said, “The rarest of the great traits is bravery.”

“You got to teach it,” Marlow added.

“You have to teach courage. Yes,” Simonian replied. “And even myself with my teenagers, I find myself reminding them, be courageous. Be brave. Don’t be afraid to say what you think or act, to be true to who you are and what our values are here at home.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.