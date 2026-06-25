Nolte: Letitia James Accuses Mamdani of ‘Blowing Up’ Democrat Party (Tee Hee)

New York’s Democratic Attorney General, the corrupt Letitia James, is unhappy with the direction of her party after New York City’s socialist-Islamist Mayor Zohran Mamdani put nine — nine — communists over the top for statewide office.

Brad Lander, Claire Valdez, and Darializa Avila Chevalier all won their Democrat Party primaries Tuesday for the U.S. House. In all three cases, they defeated the candidates backed by the Democrat establishment. In two cases, they defeated sitting House members. Two won by double-digits, while a third defeated no less than the sitting chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Additionally, Mamdani-backed candidates won two races for State Senate and four races for State Assembly.

That’s nine victories in one election cycle, and all nine are communists.

In other words, it was a bloodbath for the Democrat establishment, and in a sign of the glorious blue-on-blue wars to come (tee hee), the state’s corrupt attorney general is not happy.

“Some of the candidates that [Mamdani] has supported are individuals who do not understand the politics of New York City, the cultural differences from district to district, who have not been part of the history and the struggle of some of these districts, and are relatively new to the body politic,” James told far-left CNN.

She added that these candidates, who are almost certain to win their general elections, do not understand issues of “race and class.”

“All of us are a little frustrated with the Democratic Party. But you don’t blow it up. That’s what MAGA has done,” she added.

Methinks Letitia is feeling a little left out.

You see, Letitia thought the way to rise to power in New York was by filing outrageously phony charges against President Trump. After a corrupt judge found Trump liable, the most serious charges were thrown out on appeal (while Trump appeals the remaining charges). The whole thing was a farce, but the kind of farce that might have made James New York’s next governor.

Now James is all, Wait a minute, wait a minute! No one told me I had to become a communist to become governor. What the hell, y’all?

You know who she sounds like? She sounds like those establishment Republicans who were unable to face the fact that Trump’s MAGA revolution was permanently restructuring the GOP. You know, the ones who assumed wrist-flicking reality could change reality.

James had better come to terms with the fact that if she has political ambitions beyond being attorney general through 2030, she’d better embrace the hammer, the sickle, collectivism, put on a burqa, and hate her some Jews.

There is no going back in New York, and the state’s next governor is likely to be an Islamist-commie named Zohran.

You have to love the fact that Democrats are tripling down by embracing the wild-eyed and failed extremism that made Trump a two-term president. This commie shit might sell in New York, but not so much in Normal America. Only the rich and dumb love communism, and, at least for now, we outnumber them.