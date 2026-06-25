Trump Secures Win as Senate Reverses Course and Blocks Iran War Powers Measure

Just one day after narrowly approving a House-passed Iran war powers measure over President Donald Trump’s objections, the Senate late Wednesday reversed course and blocked another effort to restrict the president’s military authorities as his administration pursues negotiations with Tehran.

The measure failed in a 50-47-1 vote after key Republicans shifted positions, including Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who had backed Tuesday’s measure but voted against advancing the latest resolution following White House outreach and a briefing from Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voted present, while Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voted with most Democrats to advance the measure. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) voted against it.

The turnaround came after Trump publicly and privately criticized Tuesday’s vote, arguing that the earlier resolution had undermined his negotiating leverage at a pivotal moment in talks with Iran.

The president said Tehran was “on the ropes” and accused the Senate’s action of making his job more difficult by signaling that Congress did not support his approach.

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Tuesday’s House-passed war powers measure cleared the Senate in a 50-48 vote, with four Republicans joining nearly every Democrat. Because it was brought under the framework of the 1973 War Powers Act, the concurrent resolution does not require the president’s signature.

“So, I have Iran on the ‘ropes,’ ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its President, ME, and the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president added that the vote had “provided aid and comfort” to the enemy and said the senators who supported the measure had “made my job more difficult.”

The issue continued to simmer on Wednesday during a closed-door lunch meeting between Trump and Senate Republicans. Cassidy later told reporters that he had challenged the administration over the conflict and pressed for more information, saying the operation had lasted longer than initially envisioned and that he wanted a clearer understanding of its objectives and strategy.

By Wednesday evening, however, Cassidy said a White House briefing had addressed many of his concerns.

“I want to thank Vice President Vance and Special Envoy Witkoff for the thorough briefing this afternoon on Iran,” Cassidy wrote on X. “I appreciate the quick invitation to the White House to address many of my concerns.”

Paul likewise explained his decision to vote present rather than support advancing the latest measure.

“My opinion on the debate over war and executive power has not changed and I have voted that way several times,” Paul wrote on X. “But since hostilities seem to be over and the President asked me to give consideration to his negotiating position, I will do so. My vote of present is a way to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace.”

The vote represented a win for Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Republican leadership, which worked to shore up support for the administration’s approach as negotiations with Iran continue. Trump later thanked Thune, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bernie Moreno (R-OH), and the lawmakers who changed their positions.

“Wow! The Senate just changed its vote on Iran from 50-48 against, to 50-47 for. Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy changed. Thank you to Leader John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Bernie Moreno, and all. This vote puts Iran on notice!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Wednesday’s vote involved a separate war powers resolution introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), who has repeatedly sought congressional authorization requirements for military action against Iran. The Trump administration has argued that such measures are unconstitutional and has maintained that the United States is no longer engaged in hostilities with Iran as it seeks to turn the current ceasefire and memorandum of understanding into a broader agreement with Tehran.

The latest vote marked the 11th time the Senate has considered a variation of the Iran war powers framework since January.