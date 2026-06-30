Watch Live: House Hearing on the Devastation of Sanctuary Policies

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement holds a hearing on the devastating personal impacts Democrat sanctuary policies have on American citizens on Tuesday, June 30.

Angel Family members of Sheridan Gorman and Katie Abraham, who were killed by criminal illegal aliens, will testify before the committe.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin sat down for an exclusive interview with Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle last week to detail the deportation efforts under President Donald Trump to make America safe from illegal alien crime.