America is amazing because we acknowledged God as a country at our founding and recognized that rights came from Him – our Creator – allowing “ordinary people to accomplish extraordinary things.”

The words of “America’s Real Anchorman,” the late Rush Limbaugh, still ring true as America celebrates its 250th anniversary.

During one of his broadcasts, Limbaugh discussed the mystery of what makes America so special.

“You ever wonder how it is, and why it became so that a population at any one time of less than 300 million people created the highest standard of living, progress, economic, political, education – any standard you want to measure?” he asked. “The United States of America has been the greatest collection, population of human beings in the history of the world.”

“There have been civilizations, countries, and populations long before us that were the trademark of their day. They’re standard bearers of their day. They can’t compare to us, and they’ve been around thousands of years now. What was it?” he said, asking his audience what makes America so special.

“Our DNA is no different than any other human being anywhere on earth, or has ever been on earth,” he said, noting that the United States of America is comprised of the “greatest country collection of human beings on the face of the earth for good.”

“We feed the world. We relieve the world. We repair the world. We defend the world. We have liberated hundreds of millions of people who have lived in bondage and slavery. What is it about us? We’re not born special in terms of our DNA. What is it?” he pondered.

“It’s not that we’re better people. It’s not that we’re smarter. It’s not that we have an advantage because of our geography, because we clearly don’t. What is it that sets us apart? And there’s one answer, and it’s found in the Declaration of Independence,” Limbaugh said.

“We are all endowed by our Creator – so we acknowledge God as a country. When we were founded, we acknowledged God. We were all created. We are all endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights – undeniable. They’re just there, and they come from the Creator among them, but not just life, liberty, pursuit of happiness. That’s pretty simple to me. Those three things,” Limbaugh said:

The acknowledgement of our creation by God, the loving God, that our creation, that our spirit has this natural yearning to be free and to be happy, and that there’s nothing wrong with either of those. There’s nothing wrong with being created. Nothing wrong with being happy or trying to be, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with living.

“It was that codification that made one crucial thing possible, and that is for ordinary people to accomplish extraordinary things,” he said. “Not the smartest, not the brightest, not the well-born, not the richest. Ordinary.”

Ordinary people could accomplish extraordinary things because the country was founded on “acknowledging that our freedom comes from God, not from a government, and not from some other man or some other woman,” Limbaugh pressed.

“It does not come from a demagogue. It does not come from somebody promising to take care of us. It inspired people to produce to take care of themselves and anybody else that needed it in their community via their church or whatever neighborhood organization they happen to belong to, and that’s what’s been lost,” he said.

WATCH: