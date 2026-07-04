‘The United Saints of America’ Songwriter Reveals His Favorite Line in Viral Song

Friday, on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Michael Farren talked about “United Saints of America.”

Farren said, “My favorite line I think in the whole whole song is ‘you can’t kill the idea that put its roots down in dust and blood’ and it makes me emotional.”

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