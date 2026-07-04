The USS Constitution, which is the “world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat,” shared that it set sail in the Boston Harbor to celebrate Independence Day and the United States’s 250th anniversary.

“Happy Independence Day from USS Constitution!” the ship wrote in a post on X. “USS Constitution, the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, got underway in Boston Harbor today to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.”

The ship, which was “first launched in 1797,” previously took a “special sail” in June in honor of the Battle of Bunker Hill, according to WCVB 5ABC News.

While the ship “sails out into Boston Harbor several times each summer,” during the special sail the crew conducted a “21-gun salute off Fort Independence on Castle Island,” along with a “17-gun salute as she passes U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston,” according to the outlet.

Several people took to social media to state that the “highlight” of their visit to Boston “was going on the Constitution in the harbor.”

“The highlight of my first Boston visit was going on the Constitution in the harbor with my sister,” one person said. “Do it if you get the chance.”

“So cool,” another person wrote in a post on X. “We’ve been on the USS Constitution before (while it was docked.)”

“Get to know the story of this ship, Patriot,” another person wrote.