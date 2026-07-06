Trump Administration Officially Launches Trump Accounts for Children: ‘The American Dream Starts Now’

The Trump administration officially launched Trump Accounts for U.S. children over the Fourth of July weekend, and President Trump is encouraging parents and others to begin investing.

After the historic 250th American birthday celebration over the weekend, Trump announced the formal launch of Trump Accounts — investment accounts for children. According to reports, over 6 million accounts have been created, and 1.4 million newborns have received the $1,000 federal contribution — available to children born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028. In order to open the account, parents must fill out Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 4547. Virtually anyone can make contributions to the accounts, including grandparents, employers, or certain nonprofits.

“Today we’re thrilled to officially launch the Trump Accounts, and we had some beautiful people and speeches and tremendous crowds,” Trump said during the announcement.

“If parents have not done so already, and they are doing so in record numbers, they should go right away to Trumpaccounts.gov and sign their child up for a free investment savings account, and again, a lot of people are people that are uninvolved in terms of they don’t have the children, or their children are older, they’re putting millions and millions of dollars into the accounts of poor children, financially poor children, and the parents can’t even believe what’s happening,” Trump revealed, deeming this an “amazing thing.”

“But parents, loved ones, churches, and generous companies, and individuals will be able to contribute funds to these accounts to grow throughout the child’s life, and again, if we have a good market like we do now, they’re going to become actually very rich, they’ll have hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Trump said.

“Think of that, but if parents have not done so already, and they are doing so in record numbers, they should go right away to trumpaccounts.gov and sign their child up for a free investment savings account, and again, a lot of people are,” he added.

The White House is promoting the accounts as well, putting it in greater perspective by pointing out that a child could have $271,000 by age 18 if parents of infants make the maximum contributions now.

“We’re going to give every newborn American child a financial stake in the future, head start on life, and a fair shot at the American dream,” Trump said earlier this year, previewing this historic investment opportunity for U.S. children.