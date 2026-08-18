Florida Republicans Trouncing Democrats on Election Day Turnout

Florida Republicans are trouncing Democrats on primary Election Day, recent data shows.

Florida voters are flocking to the polls on Tuesday for the Sunshine State’s primary races — the biggest, arguably, being the gubernatorial primary race.

Over the years, the state has experienced massive growth in Republican voter numbers. In November 2021 — for the first time in history — registered Republican voters edged out registered Democrats, slowly changing Florida’s status as a swing state.

Registered Republican voters now outnumber registered Democrats by over 1.5 million voters, and the results are even more evident this election day, as Republicans are blowing away Democrats in Election Day voting.

At the time of this writing, Fresh Take Florida’s live election results showed 425,887 Election Day Republican voters, compared to 188,890 Election Day Democrat voters, giving the GOP a 236,997 voter advantage. Republicans also trounced Democrats in early voting by over 143,000 voters.

The only advantage Democrats saw over Republicans is with vote by mail, seeing 549,656 compared to 461,155 for Republicans. Still, Those totals show Republicans leading by over 293,000 votes, according to that data compilation at the time of this writing. In other words, Republicans account for 49.75 percent of the voters, compared to 38.83 percent for Democrats and 11.42 percent for independents.

While figures continue to fluctuate as data comes in, it remains clear that the GOP is seeing a significant advantage in the Sunshine State so far.

The governor’s race stands as the most high profile race in the state, as Trump-endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who has led in poll after poll, hopes to defeat likely Democrat candidate David Jolly in the quest to take Gov. Ron DeSantis’s place, as DeSantis is barred by term limits.

“Florida, Vote for Byron Donalds for Governor,” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday. “He has my Complete and total Endorsement. He will never let you down! President DJT”

“I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER!” Trump said in another post:

Byron has a great wife, Erika, and three beautiful sons. They are very proud of him! As Governor, Byron will have a BIG Voice, and work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda. He will fight tirelessly to help Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Veterans, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Byron Donalds will be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement! Election Day is Tuesday, August 18th. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR BYRON — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!

Trump also expressed support for other Republicans, including Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL), State Attorney General James Uthmeier, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), and more.

Florida polls close at 7 p.m. ET.