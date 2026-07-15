A Honduran migrant is accused of repeatedly raping two young girls last year in Hamilton County, Ohio, police allege.

Franklin Lopez, a 21-year-old migrant from Honduras, was arrested in Hamilton County this week and charged with six counts of felony rape.

According to police, Lopez is accused of raping a 5-year-old girl as well as an 11-year-old girl several times throughout last year. Both of the girls reported the alleged sexual abuse to a family member, spurring a police investigation.

Specifically, police allege that Lopez vaginally raped the 5-year-old girl at least three times while he anally raped the 11-year-old girl at least three times— making up the six counts of rape he now faces.

Lopez, who is a citizen of Honduras and will likely have an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer lodged against him, is being held on a $600,000 bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.