Migrant Accused of Kidnapping, Assaulting Woman Along Boise, Idaho, Greenbelt

A Mexican immigrant, given a green card by the Biden administration, is accused of assaulting a woman and kidnapping her along the beloved tree-lined pathway known as the Greenbelt in Boise, Idaho.

Javier Ortiz, a 26-year-old immigrant from Mexico, has been arrested by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony aggravated assault and felony second-degree kidnapping.

According to police, on July 11 at around 10:55 p.m., a woman was walking along Boise’s Greenbelt when Ortiz approached her from behind and allegedly physically assaulted her before pulling her off the pathway.

Two bystanders heard the woman screaming. One of the bystanders went to help and saw Ortiz and the woman. Ortiz then fled the scene on foot, according to police. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials told Border Hawk News that Ortiz is a Mexican national who entered the United States as an illegal alien unknown got-away but whom the Biden administration granted a green card to in 2022.

“Possessing a green card is a privilege, not a right. Under our nation’s laws, our government has the authority to revoke a green card if our laws are broken and abused,” a DHS spokesperson told Border Hawk News, which broke the story of the man’s immigration status.

Ortiz remains in police custody on a $1 million bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.