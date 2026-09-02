Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson Faces Potential Death Penalty as Case Heads for Trial

The 23-year-old suspect charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk last year is to stand trial, a Utah judge ruled Tuesday. Defendant Tyler Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted.

AP reports Utah District Judge Tony Graf sided with prosecutors who said they had “a mountain of evidence” that Robinson fatally shot the conservative activist as he addressed a crowd of thousands at Utah Valley University last September.

Robinson denies aggravated murder, a capital offence in Utah, and six other charges in connection with the shooting of Kirk at the mass campus event on 10 September 2025.

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The defendant turned himself in a day after the shooting, and his lawyers have not offered alternative theories for Kirk’s death.

The AP report notes the defense team worked to stop the case from going to trial or to have the death penalty removed as a possible sentence:

The defense team tried to block a trial or at least take the death penalty off the table, arguing that prosecutors failed to show Kirk’s shooting placed others around him at risk of death. That’s an aggravating factor under state law that makes Robinson eligible for capital punishment.

Kirk’s family called the ruling “an important step in our family’s pursuit of justice.”

“Every step in this process carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his family, especially his children who will grow up without their father,” they said in a statement seen by AP.

Prosecutors said Robinson shot Kirk, 31, from a rooftop more than 400 feet away, knowing he could have missed and killed others at the open-air event.

Before his death, Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA together harnessed the conservative youth vote to help underpin President Donald Trump’s efforts to win a second term and triumphant return to the White House.

Trump has since publicly acknowledged Kirk and his efforts, his dreams, and his own aspirations.

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Prosecutors argued a bullet found in the rifle, engraved with “Hey Facist! CATCH!”, shows Kirk was targeted for how the defendant perceived his politics.

They have also alleged Robinson wrote in a text message about Kirk: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Defence attorneys counter argued that prosecutors lacked strong enough evidence to prove a political motivation.

Robinson is next due in court on 23 October, when a trial date is expected to be set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report